Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

About Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 233.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

