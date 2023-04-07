Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.72.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.