Arbitrum Hits 1-Day Volume of $390.34 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $390.34 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.2255311 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $412,132,280.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

