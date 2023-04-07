Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,628.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

