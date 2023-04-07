Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

