Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOA opened at $63.50 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.