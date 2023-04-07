Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.