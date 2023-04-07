Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TowneBank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

