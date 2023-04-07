Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

