Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,337 shares of company stock worth $79,573,932. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.