Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $75,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $224.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

