Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,727 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,272,000.

Shares of LCR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.59. 8,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116. The company has a market cap of $63.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $32.42.

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

