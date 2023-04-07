Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,733 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. 4,415,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

