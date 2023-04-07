Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,678 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IJH traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $243.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.72.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
