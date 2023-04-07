Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $42,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,187 shares of company stock worth $44,919,811 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

