ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

