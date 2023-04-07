Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $213.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

