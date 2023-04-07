Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 1,395,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 12,625.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

