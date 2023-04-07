Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
