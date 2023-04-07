Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of AINC opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

