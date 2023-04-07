Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,045. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

