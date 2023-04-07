Asio Capital LLC Buys 122 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,571 shares of company stock worth $7,254,696. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

