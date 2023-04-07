Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,980,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 259,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,453. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

