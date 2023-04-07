Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

