Asio Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. 1,805,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,080. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

