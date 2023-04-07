Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 185,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 175,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 167,066 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.