Asio Capital LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 20,436,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,029,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

