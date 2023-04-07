ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $657.12. The company had a trading volume of 679,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.71.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

