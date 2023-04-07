Asset Planning Corporation Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,379. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

