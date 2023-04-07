Asset Planning Corporation Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Planning Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,659,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

