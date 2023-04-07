Asset Planning Corporation Takes $218,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $205.41. 3,111,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,776. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

