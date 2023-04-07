Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $97.71 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $97.71 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

