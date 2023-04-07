Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASUR. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 174,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,952. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

