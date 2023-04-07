Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE AESI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Articles

