AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AT&T by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in AT&T by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.