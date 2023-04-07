Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 33,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.