Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 33,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augusta Gold (BFGCD)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.