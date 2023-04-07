Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 647,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,996,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,431,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

