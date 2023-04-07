Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 647,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,996,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,431,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

