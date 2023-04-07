Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Critical Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Playtika has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 9 2 0 2.18 Autohome 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Playtika.

This table compares Playtika and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.62 billion 1.63 $275.30 million $0.70 16.69 Autohome $1.01 billion 3.88 $281.97 million $2.12 14.66

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playtika. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 10.53% -101.86% 9.50% Autohome 25.92% 8.70% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autohome beats Playtika on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

