Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $211.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $249.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

ADP stock opened at $216.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

