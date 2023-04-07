Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
