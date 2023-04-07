Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.