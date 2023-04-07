Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 372,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,955,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Axos Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 781,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

