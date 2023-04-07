Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $156.01

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.01 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 148.20 ($1.84). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.85), with a volume of 582,746 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,350.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.64.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

