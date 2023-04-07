Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 32,551 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.05% of Waters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 313,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.