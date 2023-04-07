Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2,737.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. 488,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

