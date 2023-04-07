Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 42,734 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1,141.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $50,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $85.80. 1,188,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

