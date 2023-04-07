Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 47,866 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 379.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 10,524,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456,292. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

