Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.46. 2,782,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,141. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

