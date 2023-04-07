Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

