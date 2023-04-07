Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 328.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 214,225 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989,198. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.