Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $2.27 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,719. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,546 shares of company stock worth $8,461,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

