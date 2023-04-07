Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 41,779 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7,823.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

